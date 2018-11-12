Try 1 month for 99¢
Luke Moore

Luke Moore, a bullfighter with the Barnes PRCA Rodeo, squares off against a bull at the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo in Merrill, Wis., in 2017. Moore will take part in the Barnes Bull Riding Challenge at the Tyson Events Center Jan. 11-12. 

 Beth Kujala

SIOUX CITY -- The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 410 Gordon Drive, on Jan. 11 and 12.

Established in 1950, Barnes PRCA Rodeo, from Peterson, Iowa, continues to be a premier livestock contracting company and member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. The longevity of rodeo has been rewarded through continuous partnerships dating back 50 years or more.

"We are to rodeos what Cadillac is to cars," the late founder Bob Barnes once told a newspaper reporter.

Tickers are $10, $15, $25 and $35 for adults and $8, $23 and $33 for children, age 3 - 12. VIP Party Zone tickets are $50 each and includes a seat on the floor with food and beverage.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 855-333-8771.  

