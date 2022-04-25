The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters are coming to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Legendary rock and rollers The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters are coming for a June 23rd concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
With more than 94 charted records and 45 top 10 hits combined, the three groups are known for such iconic songs as "Under the Boardwalk," "Stand By Me" and "The Great Pretender."
Tickets may be purchased at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting orpheumlive.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
