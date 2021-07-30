The Nature Conservancy to own and manage Camp Joy Hollow

WESTFIELD, Iowa -- The Nature Conservancy in Iowa has announced its intention to purchase Camp Joy Hollow, a former Girls Scout camp near Westfield, Iowa.

Following the purchase of the 356-acre property in September, the Nature Conservancy said it will introduce conservation management to the woodlands and prairie for the benefit of migratory birds and other wildlife.

In addition, the property will be opened to the public for hiking, bird watching and other non-consumptive uses on its miles of hiking trails, which connects with the adjacent Five Ridge Prairie, which is owned and managed by Plymouth County Conservation.

Gil Scouts of Greater Iowa will have a no-cost lease for continued use of Joy Hollow. The Nature Conservancy and the Girl Scouts also are exploring Girl Scout programming with potential access to TNC's 300-acre Folsom Point Preserve in southwest Iowa.

"Incorporating Camp Joy Hollow into The Nature Conservancy's Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve, coupled with the potential opportunities to provide Girl Scouts access to other TNC preserves in western Iowa, is an excellent opportunity to expand outdoor learning for the next generation of conservation leaders," Nature Conservancy associate director Graham McGaffin said.

"Girl Scouts love to spend time outdoors and by partnering with The Nature Conservancy, we're setting Girl Scouts up for even more opportunities," said Beth Shelton, executive director of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.

