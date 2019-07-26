{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly 30 years, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have been a part of their fans' holiday seasons with annual Christmas shows. This year, the Grammy Award-winning group will be bringing their "Down Home Christmas Tour"  to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, on Nov. 15.

A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs -- including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes -- make up the set list, which includes for songs from the Oaks' seven bestselling Christmas CDs. 

The visit is the group's second to Siouxland this year; the Oak Ridge Boys performed at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in April.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., Aug. 2, at the Primebank Box Office or online at OrpheumLive.com.

