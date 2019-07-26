SIOUX CITY -- For nearly 30 years, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have been a part of their fans' holiday seasons with annual Christmas shows. This year, the Grammy Award-winning group will be bringing their "Down Home Christmas Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, on Nov. 15.
A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs -- including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes -- make up the set list, which includes for songs from the Oaks' seven bestselling Christmas CDs.
The visit is the group's second to Siouxland this year; the Oak Ridge Boys performed at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in April.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy