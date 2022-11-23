 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Orange City Tulip Festival has its 2023 Queen

tulip festival queens court

MOC Floyd Valley High School senior Amanda Hulstein (middle) was crowned the 2023 Tulip Festival on Monday in Orange City, Iowa. 2023 court members include Katelyn Huizenga, Elizabeth King, Nevaeh Sampson and Kinzie Van Kekerix.

 Provided

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — An MOC Floyd Valley senior was named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday.

Amanda Hulstein, the daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein, will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival on May 18, 19 and 20, 2023.

Hulstein will be joined on the 2023 Tulip Court by court members Katelyn Huizenga, Elizabeth King, Nevaeh Sampson and Kinzie Van Kekerix.

A Queen's Tea with the court members and three pageant judges was held Monday. A special crowning ceremony took place where the Tulip Court participated in introductions, questioning segments and presentations in order to select the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen.

Hulstein and her court will serve as ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival as they travel in the spring, making several media and public appearances.

The senior Dutch dancers perform during the opening day of the 2022 Tulip Festival in Orange City Thursday, May 19. The annual celebration of the city's Dutch heritage will be held through Saturday.
