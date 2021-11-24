The Orpheum Theatre to show 'It's a Wonderful Life'

SIOUX CITY -- A showing of the 1947 Jimmy Stewart movie classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," will be taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" has become an annual event at the Orpheum. This year, the event is sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Although admission is free, a donation of a nonperishable food item to the Food Bank of Siouxland is suggested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.