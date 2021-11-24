The Orpheum Theatre to show 'It's a Wonderful Life'

SIOUX CITY -- A showing of the 1947 Jimmy Stewart movie classic, "It's a Wonderful Life," will be taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
The doors will open at 6 p.m.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving showing of "It's a Wonderful Life" has become an annual event at the Orpheum. This year, the event is sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.
Although admission is free, a donation of a nonperishable food item to the Food Bank of Siouxland is suggested.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
