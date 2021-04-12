'The Price is Right Live' coming to Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "The Price is Right Live" stage show is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St, on Dec. 8.

"The Price is Right Live" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come on Down" and play classic game from television's most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like "Plinko," "Cliffhangers," "The Big Wheel," and the fabulous "Showcase."

Showing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, "The Price is Right Live" has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

