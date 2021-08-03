The second annual North Sioux City Car Show taking place at CNOS Fieldhouse

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- All cars, trucks and bikes will be welcomed at the second annual North Sioux City Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the CNOS Fieldhouse, 300 Centennial Drive.

There is no registration needed to show a vehicle at this show hosted by Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares and sponsored by Pella, United Sports Academy and V.I.P. Gymnastics.

Admission is free for the car show and a variety of food trucks will be on-site.

"Our first event last year was our trial run and the number of participants turned into the hundreds," said Midwest Euro Club Corey Larkin. "This year will be bigger and better."

