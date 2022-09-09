The Sioux City Art Center's hosting new large-scale paintings by a Lincoln, Nebraska artist

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will be hosting a new exhibit of large-scale collaged paintings by Lincoln, Neb.-based artist Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez.

Entitled "Turn of the Sea," Friedemann-Sanchez's exhibition title comes from Volta do largo, a Portuguese navigational term that speaks to the 15th century Age of Discovery, historical trade routes and, more recently, currents of ocean pollution.

Friedemann-Sanchez's intricate work is deeply rooted in her Colombian ancestry, as well as her knowledge of South America's indigenous cultures and their encounter with Spanish explorers.

The exhibit opens on Thursday and is slated to run until March 5, 2023. It was organized by guest curator Karen Emenhiser Harris.

A public reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Art Center. Friedemann-Sanchez will speak about her art in the gallery and refreshment will be served.