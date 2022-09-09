 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

The Sioux City Art Center's hosting new large-scale paintings by a Lincoln, Nebraska artist

  • 0
Sioux City Art Center Turn of the Sea exhibit

Guest curator Karen Emenhiser-Harris talks during an interview Thursday about a solo exhibit by artist Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez that is on display at the Sioux City Art Center. The exhibit, "Turn of the Sea," is rooted in the Lincoln, Nebraska, artist's Colombian ancestry and uses decorative art to understand the structures of colonialism and racial identity.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will be hosting a new exhibit of large-scale collaged paintings by Lincoln, Neb.-based artist Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez.

Entitled "Turn of the Sea," Friedemann-Sanchez's exhibition title comes from Volta do largo, a Portuguese navigational term that speaks to the 15th century Age of Discovery, historical trade routes and, more recently, currents of ocean pollution.

Friedemann-Sanchez's intricate work is deeply rooted in her Colombian ancestry, as well as her knowledge of South America's indigenous cultures and their encounter with Spanish explorers.

The exhibit opens on Thursday and is slated to run until March 5, 2023. It was organized by guest curator Karen Emenhiser Harris.

A public reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Art Center. Friedemann-Sanchez will speak about her art in the gallery and refreshment will be served. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ reiterates that seized material from Mar-a-Lago ‘indisputably belong to the government’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News