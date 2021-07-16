The Spazmatics and Boy Band Night coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Two new acts will be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Anthem, 101 Third St.

Known for their eccentric wardrobe and raucous covers of 80s hits, The Spazmatics have toured such cities as Chicago, Nashville and Las Vegas. They'll be coming to Anthem for an Aug. 20th performance.

Covering such bands as The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Boys II Men, the seven-member Boy Band Night will be coming to Anthem on Aug. 27.

Tickets are on sale for both concerts. They may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at The Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.