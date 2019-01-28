SIOUX CITY -- British rockers The Struts will be performing, May 10, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem and 80s cover band The Spazmatics will be playing Anthem on June 8.
Best known for their outrageous live shows and lead singer Luke Spiller's glittery onstage attire, The Struts have been wowing audience with such songs as "Boy Talks" and "Kiss This."
With their eccentric costuming and nerdy persona, The Spazmatics bring back memories with a selection of songs that include "Safety Dance" and "Oh Mickey."
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem shows are for audiences, 21 and over.