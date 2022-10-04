The 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students more than five years after accident

SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania.

Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.

Airlifted to Sioux City, the three children survived potentially debilitating injuries through the efforts of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) and the surgical staff at MercyOne.

Now completely recovered from their injuries, the children, nicknamed the "Tanzania Miracle Kids," have been enrolled as students at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City since August.

Dr. Steve Meyer, a Dakota Dunes-based surgeon and founder of STEMM -- a local humanitarian organization that sends aid and volunteers to Tanzania -- does, in fact, described the children's recoveries as miraculous.

"Those of us who are willing to answer the call are filled with hope and love but you need to have faith," he said. "This is a great example of how we can work across the countries and color to collaborate and facilitate miracles and do God's work."

Sadhia, now 18, said she feels blessed to be back in Siouxland.

"Everybody has always been so nice to us here," Sadhia, who wants to become an airline pilot, explained.

Wilson, now 17, said he is already adjusting to college life.

"I like my teachers and am making friends," Wilson, who is taking general studies courses in hopes of becoming an aeronautic engineer.

Doreen, who was paralyzed when she arrived in Sioux City, now has the most unusual plans for the future.

"I'm taking audio/visual classes at WITCC," the now 18-year-old said. "I want to someday become a movie director."