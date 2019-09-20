SIOUX CITY -- For the third straight year, police officers and firefighters will be joining runners at the Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and Walk, at 8 a.m. Saturday at Chris Larsen Park, 1280 Larsen Park Road.
Race day registration is $40, with all proceeds benefiting the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission to support America's catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families, and families of fallen first responders.
This year's closing ceremony will include the presentation of the Follow the Footsteps Award to South Sioux City police officer Brian Van Berkum, who was shot in the line of duty in May.