This summer's Awesome Biker Nights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns over coronavirus, this summer's Awesome Bikers Nights has been canceled.
"We regret, for the first time since its inception 20 years ago, Awesome Biker Nights will not be held on the third weekend of June 2020," the event's board of directors announced on its Facebook page, Wednesday night.
Citing an abundance of caution for the health of guests and volunteers, organizers say planning has been suspended and "there are currently no plans to reschedule later this year."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
