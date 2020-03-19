You are the owner of this article.
This summer's Awesome Biker Nights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Biker Parade

From left, Sherry Rasmussen and Bob Rasmussen of Sioux City ride down Fourth Street before a bike parade on the first day of Awesome Biker Nights in Sioux City on Thursday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns over coronavirus, this summer's Awesome Bikers Nights has been canceled.

"We regret, for the first time since its inception 20 years ago, Awesome Biker Nights will not be held on the third weekend of June 2020," the event's board of directors announced on its Facebook page, Wednesday night. 

Citing an abundance of caution for the health of guests and volunteers, organizers say planning has been suspended and "there are currently no plans to reschedule later this year."   

