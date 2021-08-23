Three arrested for rash of burglaries in Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Three people were arrested Aug. 20 in connection to a rash of car and home burglaries that occurred in the Morningside area in the month of August.

Andrew M. Squibb, 18, of Sioux City, was charged with five counts of third degree burglary; two counts of second degree theft; two counts of fifth degree theft; and three counts of fourth degree criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old male was also charged with four counts of third degree burglary; two counts of second degree theft; two counts of fifth degree theft; and three counts of fourth degree criminal mischief.

Sarah R. Jordan, 18, of Sioux City, was charged with second degree theft for possession of stolen firearms.

Detectives served a search warrant on the residence and cars of the arrested parties, locating several stolen items, including three rifles, a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition as well as other items.

The suspects were identified using home surveillance footage that was posted to social media by one of the victims.

Although the video footage that was captured showed the arrested parties hiding their faces, other information such as clothing and audio was beneficial.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing.

