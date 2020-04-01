Three new sites added to Sioux City School District free grab-and-go lunch program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has added three more sites in which students can received free, grab and go sack breakfast and lunches.
Boys & Girls Home, 2101 Court St.; Cecelia Park, corner of Morningside Ave. and Indiana St., and Morningside Country Estates, 1331 S. Maple St.; will all be distributing meals from 12:35 - 1:15, Monday through Friday.
They will join more than 20 other location sites, around Sioux City.
As part of the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed kids while schools are closed due to the pandemic, the school district is distributing free meals. All children ages 1-18 are eligible for the meal service.
All kids will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. Meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.
For a menu of free meals, go to https://www.siouxcityschools.org/free-meal-menu/.
Take-out meals will continue to be available at these locations:
Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., 12:15-1 p.m.
Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.
Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., 12:15-1 p.m.
Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building), 615 20th St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Hillside Park Apartments, 2800 W. Fourth St., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Lyons Park, W. First and John streets, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crittenton's Stella Sanford Child Development Center, 1724 Geneva St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
