Three new sites added to Sioux City School District free grab-and-go lunch program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has added three more sites in which students can received free, grab and go sack breakfast and lunches.

Boys & Girls Home, 2101 Court St.; Cecelia Park, corner of Morningside Ave. and Indiana St., and Morningside Country Estates, 1331 S. Maple St.; will all be distributing meals from 12:35 - 1:15, Monday through Friday.

They will join more than 20 other location sites, around Sioux City.

As part of the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed kids while schools are closed due to the pandemic, the school district is distributing free meals. All children ages 1-18 are eligible for the meal service.

All kids will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. Meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.

For a menu of free meals, go to https://www.siouxcityschools.org/free-meal-menu/.

Take-out meals will continue to be available at these locations:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.