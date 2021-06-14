 Skip to main content
Three rock hall of fame acts coming to the Orpheum Theatre
Three rock hall of fame acts coming to the Orpheum Theatre

drifters, the coasters and the platters
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Rock and roll hall of fame legends The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters will be on the same stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Nov. 18.

With more than 94 charted records and 45 top 10 hits combined, you'll hear favorites like "Under the Boardwalk," "Stand By Me," "On Broadway," "This Magic Moment," "Up on the Roof," "Save the Last Dance for Me," "Yakety Yak" and "The Great Pretender," and many more.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or OrpheumLive.com.

