Thurston County has 2 more COVID-19 cases, the NNPHD reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported two new positive cases of novel coronavirus on Monday.

The two new patients are both females, in their 50s and live in Thurston County.

Out of the 847 COVID-19 tests conducted in the NNPHD district, 106 have been positive. Cedar County has had two cases, Dixon County has had 29 cases, Thurston County has had 56 cases, and Wayne County has had 14 cases.

The NNPHD also reported there have been 715 negative tests and 26 tests that are currently pending results.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.