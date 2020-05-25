You are the owner of this article.
Thurston County has 2 more COVID-19 cases, the NNPHD reported
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported two new positive cases of novel coronavirus on Monday. 

The two new patients are both females, in their 50s and live in Thurston County.

Out of the 847 COVID-19 tests conducted in the NNPHD district, 106 have been positive. Cedar County has had two cases, Dixon County has had 29 cases, Thurston County has had 56 cases, and Wayne County has had 14 cases.

The NNPHD also reported there have been 715 negative tests and 26 tests that are currently pending results. 

