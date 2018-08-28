SIOUX CITY -- Individual tickets for the 2018-19 Broadway at the Orpheum season go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 4.
Tickets for single shows start at $27.50 and are available online at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office. An online-only pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. To purchase during the pre-sale register for the Orpheum Theatre Cyber Club online at OrpheumLive.com.
Subscriptions for this year’s season are still on sale. Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all shows, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year. Subscribers also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance to purchase tickets to added shows before the general public. Tickets are received by mail to avoid box office lines, and lost ticket insurance is included at no charge.
The 2018-19 lineup includes: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, Nov. 3; Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 23; Finding Neverland, Dec. 26; The Sound of Music, Jan. 21-22; Stomp, Feb. 13; Kinky Boots, March 13; Legally Blonde, April 2 and Something Rotten! May 2.