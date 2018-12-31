SIOUX CITY -- 2018 will be ending on a cold, wintry note, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Sioux City can expect a slight chance for freezing rain during the morning hours and chances for snow, especially in the afternoon," he said. "While new snow accumulation will be less than half-an-inch, gusting northwest winds as high as 40 mph may cause white-out conditions."
More importantly, blustery winds may impact New Year's Eve partiers, who will likely be experiencing wind chill values as low as 21 below by the time the clock strikes midnight.
"On the one hand, 2019 will start on a sunny note on Tuesday," Kalin said. "On the other hand, lingering northwest winds will keep the wind chill values below zero and a daytime that won't budge beyond 10 above."
But there's also some good news for the first week of the year.
"Once past a blustery New Year's Day, we'll see plenty of sunshine and normal or slightly above normal temps," Kalin said.
This is largely due to the return of dry conditions and consistent southwest winds.
Wednesday's daytime high will hit a very seasonal 27 degrees and Thursday will seem delightful with a high near 36.
The weekend will seem positively balmy when Friday's high reaches 40 and Saturday tops off at 42 degrees.