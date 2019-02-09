SIOUX CITY -- A pair of snow systems could bring snow to Siouxland between Sunday and Tuesday.
Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said the snow could start falling by sunrise Sunday morning and would last through the evening.
Snow accumulation could be 1 to 3 inches from the Sunday system. Winds are expected to remain weak, with gusts as low as 10 to 15 miles per hour, so blowing snow and drifting should not be an issue.
On Monday, another system is forecast to bring more snow and possibly a small amount of wintry mix. While VandenBoogart stressed that there's "lower confidence" in farther-out forecasts, it's possible the second system could bring another 2 to 4 inches.
The second system could come with stronger winds as well, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour -- which could cause drifting snow and potentially poor visibility.
Snow accumulation for both systems could be higher to the north and east, while areas to the south and west could see less overall snow accumulation. Spencer, Iowa could see 4 to 6 inches on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to be mild: Sunday's high temperature is pegged at 27 degrees, with a wind chill of around 19 degrees. Monday, temperatures could reach 28 degrees, and Tuesday, 25 degrees. Wind chill could drag those high temperature values down to 16 degrees and 11 degrees, respectively.