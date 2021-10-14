Tolerance Week and Railroad Museum to partner in new Holocaust exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- Tolerance Week, in partnership with the Sioux City Railroad Museum, will be purchasing a period railroad boxcar.

The boxcar, similar to ones used to transport prisoners during World War II, will be part of an exhibit entitled "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage." The exhibit is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

For 17 years, Tolerance Week has focused on Holocaust-related events one week every spring.

Tolerance Week's partnership with the Railroad Museum resulted from their mutual goal of expanding the Holocaust education available in our area along with the significant role played by the railcars that transported Holocaust victims to work and death camps during the war.

The goal of the project is education with engagement. One Holocaust survivor stated, "The railcars symbolized our transition from humans to numbers that could be disposed of at any time."

