 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tolerance Week and Railroad Museum to partner in new Holocaust exhibit

  • 0
holocaust rails
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Tolerance Week, in partnership with the Sioux City Railroad Museum, will be purchasing a period railroad boxcar.

The boxcar, similar to ones used to transport prisoners during World War II, will be part of an exhibit entitled "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage." The exhibit is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

For 17 years, Tolerance Week has focused on Holocaust-related events one week every spring.  

Tolerance Week's partnership with the Railroad Museum resulted from their mutual goal of expanding the Holocaust education available in our area along with the significant role played by the railcars that transported Holocaust victims to work and death camps during the war.

The goal of the project is education with engagement. One Holocaust survivor stated, "The railcars symbolized our transition from humans to numbers that could be disposed of at any time."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire engulfs building in Taiwan, many dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News