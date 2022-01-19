 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tom Petty tribute band coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

  • 0
southern accents
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem for a performance on April 2.

Assembled from a group of talented musicians, Southern Accents recreates the music, style and sound of Tom Petty with immaculate precision and enthusiasm when they perform such Tom Petty songs as "Free Fallin,'" "American Girl" and "I Won't Back Down."

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at the Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Auburn welder creates metal art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News