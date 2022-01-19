Tom Petty tribute band coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- The Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem for a performance on April 2.
Assembled from a group of talented musicians, Southern Accents recreates the music, style and sound of Tom Petty with immaculate precision and enthusiasm when they perform such Tom Petty songs as "Free Fallin,'" "American Girl" and "I Won't Back Down."
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 21 at the Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today