SIOUX CITY -- Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on June 3.
Assembled with a group of talented musicians, Southern Accents recreates the music, style and sound of Tom Petty with immaculate precision and contagious enthusiasm.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for guests 21 years and older.
