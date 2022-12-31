 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday.

Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page. 

"We want to thank everyone for supporting us throughout this learning experience of pizza, COVID and hard times with (high prices)," the Facebook post read. "We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza."  

A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more pasta options as well as specialty items like a braided bread pizza (similar to a stromboli or calzone) on its menu.

