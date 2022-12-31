Tony's Pizza in Sioux City set to close on Sunday

Tony's Pizza, a longtime Sioux City pizzeria, will be closing its doors permanently on Sunday. The pizza parlor, located at 1917 Pierce St., cited a tough economy and COVID as being major reasons for its closure.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY — A longtime Sioux City pizzeria will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday.
Citing the pandemic, increasing costs of ingredients and a change in ownership, Tony's Pizza, 1917 Pierce St., announced its closure on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"We want to thank everyone for supporting us throughout this learning experience of pizza, COVID and hard times with (high prices)," the Facebook post read. "We leave Tony's Pizza appreciating everyone that supported us and loved our pizza."
A past contender in the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards, Tony's Pizza had recently expanded to include more pasta options as well as specialty items like a braided bread pizza (similar to a stromboli or calzone) on its menu.
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill's Jim Symons Sr. and Jim Symons Jr. hold up a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza at the restaurant located at 103 E. Eighth St. in South Sioux City in 2018. The restaurant closed in 2019.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
