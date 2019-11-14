Total Motors to add a food drive to it's annual coat drive

LE MARS and ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Total Motors is organizing its annual coat drive but, this year, they're doing it in conjunction with a can or food drive.

Renamed "Coats and Cans," the drive will be held from Monday through Nov. 23. With the early cold weather, organizers are adjusting and moving the coat drive earlier in the year. They've also found that the continual need for food or nonperishable items are becoming more necessary as the holiday and cold weather approaches.

Brand new or gently used coats as well as food may be dropped off at Total Motors in Le Mars and Orange City; Fareway in Le Mars and Orange City, Hy-Vee in Le Mars and Northwest Iowa Credit Union in Le Mars.

All of the food and coats will be locally distributed in order to give essentials to people in need before Thanksgiving.

