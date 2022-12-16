 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trailer considered total loss following fire at Sioux City mobile home park

SIOUX CITY -- An investigation is continuing into a structure fire occurring at Regency of Sioux City, 4101 Gordon Drive, on Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fire at Lot 182. Upon arrival, firefighters say smoke and flames were visible from the residential trailer that was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The trailer sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. It is considered a complete loss.

Approximately seven fire department apparatus were used at the blaze while more than 25 personnel was at the site. There were on injuries reported from the fire.

If the public has any information on this or any other fire, contact Sioux City Fire Rescue at 712-279-6377.

