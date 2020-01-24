Trash collection dates to change for some Sioux City residents beginning Feb. 3

SIOUX CITY -- Garbage pickup schedules will change next month for some Sioux City customers.

According to a Friday press release from the city, Gill Hauling, the city's garbage collection service provider, will modify its pickup schedule "to ensure timely service to all customers and a more even distribution of garbage and recycling collection."

Beginning Feb. 3, residential customers who currently have their trash and recycling picked up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will instead have their waste picked up one weekday earlier. Those who have their garbage collected on Monday or Tuesday will see no change.

This change is necessary because of the growth of some residential areas, especially in the south and southeastern portions of the city, according to the press release.

Gill Hauling will place a tag on garbage and recycle totes informing customers of the change between Jan. 29-31. All questions about the revised collection schedule should be directed to Gill Hauling, 712-279-0151. That phone number can also be used to report a missed collection during the transition.

