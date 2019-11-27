You are the owner of this article.
Travel remains treacherous as Sioux City digs out from pre-Thanksgiving snow storm
SIOUX CITY -- The snow may be leaving Siouxland Wednesday morning, but snow-packed roads are still making travel treacherous.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office advised that travel is not recommended on U.S. Highway 20 east of Moville.

Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted that Highway 20 was completely shut down with multiple semis stuck and blocking the roadways. While visibility was good, the roads were 100 percent snow or ice-covered.

Drew reported that I-29 was in good shape "as long as you drive below the posted speed limit."  

Things will gradually improve later this morning, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"The snow, for the most part, is over," he said. "By mid-morning, gusting northwest winds of 35 mph will decrease to around 10 -15 mph in the afternoon."

This will make it easier for snowplows to get rid of the nearly six inches of white stuff that fell in Sioux City Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Most Siouxland schools, including Sioux City Community School Districts schools, have cancelled classes in anticipation of the storm.

Likewise, most cities have also issued snow emergencies.

Chapman said Wednesday's high will top off at around 27 degrees while the overnight low should bottom out at around 8.

Thanksgiving Day should be cloudy with a high of 32. However, Chapman warns there is a chance of snow or freezing rain in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Friday will actually be the start of a brief warm-up as the high will be in the upper 30s. Saturday will be even nicer, Chapman.

"Saturday's high will be around 46 degrees," he said. "That means at least some of the snow should melt."

