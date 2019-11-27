Travel remains treacherous as Sioux City digs out from pre-Thanksgiving snow storm

Tree branches are seen in frozen rain in Sioux City in this March 2018 file photo.
Danny Loggins of Sioux City, shovels snow from a sidewalk along Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday morning, Nov. 27, 2019. Sioux City received about six inches of snow Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the first significant snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.
SIOUX CITY -- The snow may be leaving Siouxland Wednesday morning, but snow-packed roads are still making travel treacherous.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office advised that travel is not recommended on U.S. Highway 20 east of Moville.
Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted that Highway 20 was completely shut down with multiple semis stuck and blocking the roadways. While visibility was good, the roads were 100 percent snow or ice-covered.
Drew reported that I-29 was in good shape "as long as you drive below the posted speed limit."
Most Siouxland schools, including Sioux City Community School Districts schools, have cancelled classes in anticipation of the storm.