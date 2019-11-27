Travel remains treacherous as Sioux City digs out from pre-Thanksgiving snow storm

SIOUX CITY -- The snow may be leaving Siouxland Wednesday morning, but snow-packed roads are still making travel treacherous.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office advised that travel is not recommended on U.S. Highway 20 east of Moville.

Sheriff Dave Drew tweeted that Highway 20 was completely shut down with multiple semis stuck and blocking the roadways. While visibility was good, the roads were 100 percent snow or ice-covered.

Drew reported that I-29 was in good shape "as long as you drive below the posted speed limit."

Things will gradually improve later this morning, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"The snow, for the most part, is over," he said. "By mid-morning, gusting northwest winds of 35 mph will decrease to around 10 -15 mph in the afternoon."

This will make it easier for snowplows to get rid of the nearly six inches of white stuff that fell in Sioux City Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}