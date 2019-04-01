SIOUX CITY -- Legendary country singer Travis Tritt, the award-winning Charlie Daniels Band and southern rockers The Cadillac Three will perform, May 23, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St.
The trio will perform as part of the Hard Rock's newly-announced Tailgate Series, which allows those who purchase general admission tickets to bring in a personal lawn chair. Those who still wish to stand can do so within another area of the general admission section.
With such hits as "Foolish Pride," "Best of Intentions" and Help Me Hold On," Tritt is considered one of country music's heaviest hitters with a distinctive voice and a honky tonk flair.
In addition, Tritt has multiple film and TV credits under his belt.
Tickets for this performance are now on sale at the Rock Shop or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. In addition to general admission, tickets will be available for the Rock Star Lounge and the Bud Light Party Tent.
Battery Park shows are open to all ages.