SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Earl May Garden Centers, will host a tree planting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carlin Park, 3945 45th St., in Leeds.

Six trees will be planted during the event, according to an announcement from the city.

The trees selected for planting are "ideal for the area," according to the city, because they grow rapidly, thrive in any soil condition, are resistant to diseases and can adapt to an extreme, wet or dry climate.

