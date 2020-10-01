Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center taking place Oct. 29

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra will be hosting "Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center," taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

This family-friendly event, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company, is free to the public with the first 100 trick-or-treaters through the door receiving a free MidAmerican Energy Company reusable bag.

There will be more than 30 different businesses distanced around the Tyson Events Center, handing out candy. Trick or treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office. Masks will be highly recommended and sanitation stations set up in multiple locations around the facilities to ensure safe trick-or-treating.