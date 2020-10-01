 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center taking place Oct. 29
View Comments

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center taking place Oct. 29

{{featured_button_text}}
tyson trick or treat
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra will be hosting "Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center," taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

This family-friendly event, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company, is free to the public with the first 100 trick-or-treaters through the door receiving a free MidAmerican Energy Company reusable bag.

There will be more than 30 different businesses distanced around the Tyson Events Center, handing out candy. Trick or treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office. Masks will be highly recommended and sanitation stations set up in multiple locations around the facilities to ensure safe trick-or-treating.

Businesses wishing to hand out candy or trick-or-treaters interested in more information can visit TysonCenter.com.   

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News