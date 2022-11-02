Trump slated to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sioux Gateway Airport; event yet to 'sell out'

SIOUX CITY — Though former President Donald Trump's Thursday evening rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport is coming just days before a crucial U.S. midterm election, the event in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley has yet to "sell out."

As of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, the option to "get tickets" for the "Save America Rally" was still available on the Trump event website. Registration required: a name, email, phone number, ZIP code, state and selection of either one or two tickets.

Trump is slated to speak at 7 p.m. while other guest speakers are set to start at 4 p.m.

Both Reynolds and Grassley will speak as will Brenna Bird who's looking to unseat longtime Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. They'll be joined by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who served as ambassador to China under Trump, and former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, who grew up in Des Moines.

A Mediacom Iowa/Des Moines Register Poll from October shows Grassley with a 3% lead, among likely voters, over Democratic nominee Mike Franken of Sioux City. If the number held, it would be the closest race of Grassley's U.S. Senate career.

A separate poll the same month by the Register showed Reynolds with a commanding 17-point lead against Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Miller leads Bird by 16 percentage points, per another Register poll.