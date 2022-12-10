 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trumpeter Swans being temporarily moved out of Little Sioux Park, will travel three hours east

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Monday due to low water levels. 

The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be temporarily relocated to Nora Springs, Iowa.

The low water levels at Little Sioux Park won't allow the aerator to function properly, leaving the swans with little or no open water. The lake levels will be reevaluated regularly by conservation officials. When water levels are adequate, the swans will return to Little Sioux Park.

