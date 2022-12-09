 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trumpeter Swans to be temporarily relocated out of Little Sioux Park

Trumpeter swan release

School children watch as a group of trumpeter swans are released Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Little Sioux Park. Four trumpeter swans were released by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at the rural Correctionville, Iowa, county park. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

 Tim Hynds Sioux City Journal

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Three Trumpeter Swans will be removed from Little Sioux Park, near Correctionville, on Dec. 19 due to low water levels. 

The swans are part of a reintroduction in Iowa and live at Little Sioux Park year-round.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials say the swans will be temporarily relocated to Nora Springs, Iowa.

The low water levels at Little Sioux Park won't allow the aerator to function properly, leaving the swans with little or no open water. The lake levels will be reevaluated regularly by conservation officials. When water levels are adequate, the swans will return to Little Sioux Park.

