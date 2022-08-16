Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October

SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr.
Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
Tickets for Cone Park's tubing series are sold on a fist come, first serve basis. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling 712-279-6126 or online at conesparksiouxcity.com.