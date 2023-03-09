SIOUX CITY -- Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his 1990's television series "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," is coming to Sioux City to support a local nonprofit organization.
Sorbo will speak at an event hosted by Equipping the Persecuted, at Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Park Road, at 6 p.m. March 18.
The Sioux City-based Equipping the Persecuted supports and assists individuals who have suffered from political and economic instability in Nigeria.
Tickets are available at equippingthepersecuted.networkforgood.com/events/53317-second-annual-equipping-the-persecuted-fundraising-gala.