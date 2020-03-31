You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two East High School students earn national speech Academic All-American honors
View Comments

Two East High School students earn national speech Academic All-American honors

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two East High School students have earned Academic All-American awards from the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA).

East High School logo

Whitney Lester, a 12th-grader, has been involved in speech and debate for four years. She is East's debate team captain and a three-time National Debate Qualifier. She has been nominated for All-State seven times with Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) during her speech career. 

Carter Vanderloo, an 11th-grader, has demonstrated success in such NSDA categories as duo, dramatic interpretation, prose, poetry and program oral interpretation (POI). He qualified for the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions, is a three-time Iowa Forensic League State Champion in prose, poetry and POI, and is a two-time National Speech and Debate Qualifier.  

The All-American Award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the NSDA Honor Society; achieved rigorous criteria for grade point average and/or test score requirements; while demonstrating outstanding character and leadership. 

More than 141,000 students are NSDA members but only 2 percent of NSDA member students receive the Academic All American honor. 

View Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News