Two East High School students earned national speech academic All-America honors

SIOUX CITY -- Two East High School students have earned Academic All-American awards from the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA).

Whitney Lester, a 12th grade, has been involved in speech and debate for four years, is East's debate team captain and a three-time National Debate Qualifier. She has been nominated for All-State seven times with Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) during her speech career.

Carter Vanderloo, an 11th grader, has demonstrated success in such NSDA categories as duo, dramatic interpretation, prose, poetry and program oral interpretation (POI). He qualified for the National Individual Events of Championships. is a three-time Iowa Forensic League State Champion in prose, poetry and POI, and is a two-time National Speech and Debate Qualifier.

The All-American Award recognized students who have completed at least five semesters of high school; earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the NSDA Honor Society; achieved rigorous criteria for grade point average and/or test score requirements; while demonstrating outstanding character and leadership.

More than 141,000 students are NSDA members but only two percent of NSDA member students receive the Academic All Americans.

