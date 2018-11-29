SIOUX CITY -- Special holiday programming will be coming to the Betty Strong Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, this weekend.
"Merry TUBACHRISTMAS," a concert featuring Siouxland tuba and euphomium players, will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The audience will hear traditional Christmas carols arranged by American composer Alec Wilder, who died on Christmas 1980.
Wilder was a loyal supporter of tuba and euphonium music and the Encounter Center is one of almost 300 "Merry TUBACHRISTMAS" programs being performed across the country this Christmas season.
The Lincoln, Neb.-based trio, Crabgrass, will be bringing country, bluegrass and folk to the Encounter Center at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to music made famous by such artists as Johnny Cash, Bob Wills and Anne Murray, Crabgrass will treat the audience to holiday fare like "Jingle Bells," "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "Silent Night."
Like "Merry TUBACHRISTMAS," the Crabgrass concert is free and a concert will follow both shows.