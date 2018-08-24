Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ambulance
(Courtesy photo)

BOYDEN, Iowa -- Two people sustained injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Boyden. 

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday authorities were called to an accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Colfax Street. 

A 1991 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup truck driven by 51-year-old Eric Staufacker of George, Iowa, was heading eastbound on Highway 18, followed by a 2004 Oldsmobile minivan driven by 21-year-old Ashley Woelber-Dighton of Cresco, Iowa. Staufacker slowed to turn left onto Colfax Street and Woelber-Dighton rammed the truck from behind. 

Both Staufacker and Woelber-Dighton were taken by the Boyden Ambulance to the Sheldon Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The Chevrolet truck sustained about $15,000 in damage, while the Oldsmobile sustained about $12,000 in damage. 

Woelber-Dighton was cited for following too close. 

