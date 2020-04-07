You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, plus 3 more cases in Clay County
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed two additional deaths as well as 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This brings the state's total to six deaths and 320 cases. Ninety-eight people are recovering. A total of 23 people are hospitalized.

Three of the cases originally reported in Yankton County have been reclassified to neighboring Clay County. Clay County now has six recorded cases while Yankton County has 15.  

5,948 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

