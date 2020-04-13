Two new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County; brings total to 20

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Monday disclosed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.
The new case bring the county's total number of cases to 20.
According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, the new positive cases include one male and one female, both between the ages of 41 and 60.
Eight of the county's 20 cases have recovered from the virus.
