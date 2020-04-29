Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Dixon County, Neb.

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Tuesday night confirmed two additional coronavirus cases in Dixon County.
A male in his 50s and a female in her 60s have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have been 224 COVID-19 tests reported for people living in the NNPHD Health District of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. Fourteen positive cases have been recorded — seven in Dixon County, three in Thurston and two each in Cedar and Wayne.
The department also reports 190 negative tests and 20 currently pending results.
