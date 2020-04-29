You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Dixon County, Neb.
View Comments

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Dixon County, Neb.

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Tuesday night confirmed two additional coronavirus cases in Dixon County.

A male in his 50s and a female in her 60s have tested positive for coronavirus. 

There have been 224 COVID-19 tests reported for people living in the NNPHD Health District of Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties. Fourteen positive cases have been recorded — seven in Dixon County, three in Thurston and two each in Cedar and Wayne.

The department also reports 190 negative tests and 20 currently pending results.

3 COVID-19 cases reported in South Sioux City nursing home
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dakota County
Woodbury County has 97 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News