RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- Two people have died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Thursday afternoon.

At 5:41 p.m. Thursday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office received a call of an accident occurring on K-18, just north of Butcher Road in southwest Plymouth County.

In a Friday news release, the sheriff's office confirmed that two people were killed as a result of the accident. No other information will be released until the families involved are notified.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Akron Fire and Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, the Plymouth County Medical Examiner's Office and Mercy Air Med.

This accident remain under investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and the Le Mars Police Department.