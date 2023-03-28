VERMILLION, S.D. -- Cherie Lee and Blake Walker, two Sioux City artists, will be part of a "Thunderdomesticity: Damsels vs. Distress" national exhibition. An opening art reception will take place at No. 7 Center Gallery, 7 Center Street, Vermillion, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, to coincide with the conclusion of Women's History Month.

"Thunderdomesticity: Damsels vs. Distress" is a national juried art show designed to celebrate the strength of all women.

The art show, which is juried by Miss Art World Klaire Lockheart, will have prints of selected artwork displayed on the north wall of No. 7 Center Gallery, facing City Hall, through May 19.