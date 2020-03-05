You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two Sioux City women to be honored for political activism
View Comments

Two Sioux City women to be honored for political activism

{{featured_button_text}}
emerge iowa logo
Provided

DES MOINES -- Emerge Iowa, the state's premier organization that recruits, trains Democratic women to run for office, will honor two Sioux Cityans during the DAWN Awards, held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus, 1050 Sixth Ave.

The Emerge Iowa DAWN Awards is recognizing Democratic women for their activism. Sioux Cityan Penny Rostfjord, chair of the Fourth District Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee, will be presented with the Jo Ann Zimmerman Activist Award. 

The Barbara Boatwright Lifetime Achievement Awards will honored Teresa Wolff, of Sioux City, who has distinguished herself as an ally for the next generation of women, among other recipients.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News