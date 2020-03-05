Two Sioux City women to be honored for political activism

DES MOINES -- Emerge Iowa, the state's premier organization that recruits, trains Democratic women to run for office, will honor two Sioux Cityans during the DAWN Awards, held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus, 1050 Sixth Ave.

The Emerge Iowa DAWN Awards is recognizing Democratic women for their activism. Sioux Cityan Penny Rostfjord, chair of the Fourth District Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee, will be presented with the Jo Ann Zimmerman Activist Award.

The Barbara Boatwright Lifetime Achievement Awards will honored Teresa Wolff, of Sioux City, who has distinguished herself as an ally for the next generation of women, among other recipients.

