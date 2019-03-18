SIOUX CITY -- An up-and-coming country artist and a reunited, legendary punk band will be playing at Anthem, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.
Discovered by fellow country artist Dustin Lynch and named as one of Pandora's Artists to Watch For In 2019, Tyler Rich will be performing at Anthem on June 1.
Formed in 1976 by guitarist, songwriter and sole continuous member Greg Ginn, Black Flag is widely considered to be one of the first recorded hardcore punk bands. The group will be performing at Anthem on Aug. 24.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.