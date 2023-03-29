SIOUX CITY -- OVG360 which provides venue, food and hospitality management to the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre, has announced Nick Palmiotti as its new general manager.

Palmiotti started his career putting on large-scale outdoor concerts and festivals at Pueblo, Colorado's Historic Arkansas Riverwalk. He also worked for Professional Bull Riders (PBR), where he promoted events in arenas and stadiums across the country.

Palmiotti joined OVG360, formerly Spectra, in 2019 as director of sales and marketing for the Pueblo Convention Center and Pueblo Memorial Hall. In 2021, he was promoted to district marketing manager for OVG360, where he supported marketing teams at eleven different venues in the United States and Canada.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead the team at the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre," Palmiotti, who started his Sioux City job Monday, said. "I look forward to working with the City of Sioux City and the Orpheum Board of Directors to aggressively attract top quality sports and entertainment to this market."

OVG360 regional vice president Rick Hontz said Palmiotti's high energy, ability to drive revenue and commitment to fan experience made him a standout.

"(Palmiotti's) desire to continue to grow and creatively bring in entertainment position him as the perfect candidate for the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre," Hontz said.

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company with a portfolio of more than 200 arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural instituions and state fairs around the world.