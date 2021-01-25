 Skip to main content
Tyson Events Center announced live virtual comedy festival
saving our jobs comedy festival
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Professional comedians from the United States and Canada will be participating in the "Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival," a virtual event that will run from 2 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Among the comics slated to perform will be Adam Yenser, an Emmy-winning writer for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show"; iTunes comedian Alex Elkin; BET's "One Mic Stand"'s Justin Rupple; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol; and the critically-acclaimed Tashona Smith.

Tickets for the virtual event are now available at TysonCenter.com Ticket options are available to watch live on Feb. 14 or on demand for up to a year. One ticket will allow for one device and as many viewers as you like in your home.

